Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh has arrested two persons allegedly linked to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Pakistani intelligence agency, an official statement said on Sunday.

The arrested accused were identified as Riyazuddin and Amrit Gill, who is an auto-driver in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the ATS, they are accused of spying for the Pak agency.

Between March 2022 and April 2022, the accused, Riyazuddin, received Rs 70 lakh in his bank account from an unidentified source, the ATS said.

The arrest came following an FIR filed at Lucknow's ATS Police Station, against Riyazuddin and another accused, Izharul, who is already serving jail terms in Bihar's Batia.

Meanwhile, a probe is underway.

Earlier this month, the Anti-terror Squad arrested four people allegedly linked to the Aligarh module of ISIS. (ANI)

