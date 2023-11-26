Kolkata, November 26: A youth was killed when a man allegedly attacked him with a scissor over playing of music during Jagadharthi Puja immersion procession in the eastern part of the city's Chingrighata area, police said on Sunday. The incident happened late Saturday night following which a mob on Sunday morning thrashed the accused after snatching him from police possession and then staged a protest on the EM Bypass near Chingrighata crossing. Local MLA and state Fire services minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters. The mob also hurled brickbats at a police team that reached there to rescue the accused, they said. Kolkata Horror: Man Brutally Murders Wife Over Instagram Reels and Her Social Media Friend Circle

"The incident happened late Saturday night when the accused stabbed Saheb Ali Sardar (22) in his neck with a scissor following a fight over playing of music during Jagadharthi Puja immersion. We have arrested the man and the necessary investigation is on. The weapon has been seized," a senior officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said. Asked about Sunday's protest by local people, the officer said that there was a "misunderstanding" which was "sorted out following an assurance from Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Gaurav Sharna.

"The locals hurled stones at our colleagues who went there to pacify them and bring the situation under control and in the process a few of them were injured. A huge police force is deployed in the area," he added.