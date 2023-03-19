Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth died after consuming a medicine prescribed by a doctor in Allahganj area of the district, police said on Sunday.

Ajay, a resident of Allahganj town, fell ill on Friday. He consulted a local doctor, Prithviraj, who prescribed him a medicine, Circle Officer (Jalalabad) Ajay Rai told PTI.

The victim died after consuming the medicine that the accused doctor had prescribed, he said.

The body was handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem on Saturday, police said.

Villagers and relatives of the deceased blocked the Bareilly-Etawah road on Sunday and staged a protest by keeping the dead body on the road.

Following this, an FIR was registered against the doctor and further investigation is underway, Rai said.

