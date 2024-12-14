Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): A temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal which haD been closed since 1978 has been reopened, police said on Saturday.

Sambhal Circle Officer (SO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary said that they found a temple while inspecting information about encroachment.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Amid Public Outrage Over Atul Subhash Suicide Case, Head Constable Ends Life Over Torture by Wife, Father-in-Law in Karnataka.

"We had received information that a temple in the area was being encroached upon. When we inspected the spot, we found a temple there," Chaudhary told ANI.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra also reached the spot and said that the temple was found when the district administration was inspecting the electricity theft. The encroachment upon the temple will be removed, she added.

Also Read | 'Indian Constitution Longest and Most Beautiful': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lauds Its Inclusive Character During Constitution Debate in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

"When we were carrying out a campaign against the electricity theft we found a temple. Residents of the area said that the temple has been closed since 1978. The temple has been opened and cleaned...The encroachment upon the temple will be removed" SDM Mishra told ANI.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, patron of Nagar Hindu Sabha, claimed that the temple has been reopened after 1978. He said that the temple was closed because no priest was ready to live there.

"We used to live in the Khaggu Sarai area...We have a house nearby (in the Khaggu Sarai area)...After 1978, we sold the house and vacated the place. This is a temple of Lord Shiva...We left this area and we were not able to take care of this temple. No priest lived in this place...15-20 families left this area...We had closed the temple because the priests could not live here. The priest did not dare to live here...The temple was closed since 1978 and today it has been opened..." Rastogi told ANI.

He further informed that there was a well outside the temple which has been destroyed.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Shrish Chandra also reached the spot and informed that a well had also been found in the area after digging.

"We had information regarding an ancient well in front of the temple. Upon digging a well has been found in the area..." Chandra said.

Earlier, the district administration on Saturday morning carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the Shahi Jama Masjid area.

The district administration team visited Sambhal to check on the noise pollution through loudspeakers, Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya said, adding that they found that there was electricity (power) theft in the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)