Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): At least three people have been killed and 27 others were injured after a double-decker bus travelling from Agra to Lucknow overturned on the Lucknow-Agra-Expressway in the early hours of Tuesday, a senior district official said.

Rajesh Kumar, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kanpur, said that the bus, carrying 30 passengers, overturned in Bilhaur tehsil in the district.

"In Bilhaur, a bus overturned which carried 30 passengers. Out of 30, 27 have been injured and three are dead...the injured are undergoing treatment," Kumar told ANI.

According to Dr Saurabh Agarwal from Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, the bus collided with a divider in Araul, Kanpur district and is ensuring patients receive proper treatment.

"As per information provided, at the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, there is a place called Araul in Kanpur District, where the bus hit a divider and overturned... We are ensuring that proper treatment is given to the injured..." Agarwal said. (ANI)

