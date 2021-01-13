Kanpur, Jan 13 (PTI) Samples taken from two dead crows in Kanpur have tested positive for bird flu and with these, the number of confirmed cases of the influenza has increased to four in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

Twenty samples were sent for testing and these included those taken from four dead crows, District Forest Officer Arvind Yadav said.

Two of the crow samples tested positive, he said, adding that samples were also taken from two dead pigeons.

The 20 samples also included soil, water and faeces samples, the official said

He added that earlier, a couple of samples of red jungle fowls found dead in the zoo on Sunday had tested positive for bird flu.

