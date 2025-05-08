Sultanpur (UP), May 8 (PTI) Two men were killed after a tree fell on a moving car they were travelling in during a thunderstorm here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night near a dhaba in the Rampur area along the Lucknow-Ballia highway when a tree fell due to strong winds, crushing a car passing through the area, they said.

Jitendra Verma (42), who was driving the car, and Om Prakash Verma (45) died on the spot, police said, adding that a team was rushed to the spot which removed the tree with the help of a bulldozer.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, police said.

