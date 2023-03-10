Bareilly (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A special investigation team on Friday arrested two persons who had met former MLA Ashraf - the brother of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed - inside the Bareilly district jail without authorisation, a senior officer said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati, who heads the SIT, identified the arrested as Rashid, a resident of the Izzat Nagar police station area, and Furkan, a resident of the Mirganj police station area.

These henchmen used to work on the instructions of their boss Ashraf, he said.

On Friday evening, the special investigation team (SIT) also carried out raids and seized the house of Ashraf's brother-in-law Saddam, he said.

The SIT was formed on Thursday to probe the case of facilitating illegal meetings between jailed former MLA Ashraf and his close aides.

Ashraf has been lodged in the Bareilly district prison since July 2020.

Atiq Ahmed, currently lodged in a Gujarat prison, is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of BSP legislator Raju Pal. Atiq and Ashraf were recently booked in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the Raju Pal murder case.

Ashraf is also an accused in the murder of Raju Pal.

Police officer Bhati said raids are being conducted to nab Ashraf's brother-in-law and others to unravel the motive behind the murder of Umesh Pal.

Earlier on Tuesday, a prison guard and another person were arrested for allegedly facilitating the meetings between Ashraf and his close aides.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)