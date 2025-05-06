Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday slammed Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bihari Yadav's remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, adding that the entire country is against Pakistan.

He alleged that Uttar Pradesh witnessed gundagardi, corruption and loot when the SP was in power.

"You have seen the administration during SP's tenure. There was gundagardi, corruption and loot. Today, BJP has been in power for the last 8 years, and there is a peaceful atmosphere in the state along with law and order.... The entire country is against Pakistan," Dev Singh told ANI.

Earlier in the day, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also slammed the Lal Bihari Yadav's remarks, accusing him of giving a clean chit to Pakistan.

"After the all-party meet, one by one, Congress leaders, RJD leaders and now, SP leaders are giving a clean chit to Pakistan," Poonawalla told ANI.

The BJP leader alleged that the INDIA bloc and Pakistan are like two different bodies and one soul.

"SP leader is saying that this (Pahalgam attack) was carried out politically. Means they have given a clean chit to Pakistan, and they are trying to bring down the morale of the security forces. SP's Ram Gopal Yadav had once said that the Pulwama attack was carried out for votes.... INDI alliance and Pakistan are like two different bodies and one soul," Poonawalla said.

Meanwhile, The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence. The measures to be undertaken include operationalization of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, etc on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

The measures also include the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and updation of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar has instructed the districts in the state to conduct mock drills in coordination with the public to deal with any emergency situation.

The district officials have also been instructed to make adequate security arrangements.

"Instructions were received from the Government of India regarding the mock drill of civil defence. From there, 19 districts have been identified: one is in the A category, two are in the C category, and all the rest are in the B category. However, keeping in view the sensitivity of the place, instructions have been given by the government that this mock drill should be conducted in all the districts in collaboration with all our verticals - be it police, fire, civil administration or disaster department, so that we can deal with any emergency situation," DGP Kumar told reporters. (ANI)

