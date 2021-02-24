Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A youth was arrested for attempting to rape and murder two minor cousins here, police said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Inspector General Rajesh Kumar Pandey said on the evening of February 22, the two cousin sisters aged 7 and 5 had gone to take a bath outside the village, and went missing. In this connection, one youth was arrested on Wednesday.

During interrogation, Pandey said the accused told them that he had gone to Bhanpur village on February 22 and saw the two girls taking bath while returning back to the village.

After this, Anil went to a shop, and brought two biscuit packets, lured the girls by making them sit on his cycle, and took them to a field.

As the accused tried to rape the girls, they started shouting and the accused hit the younger girl in a fit of rage with a spade-like equipment on her head, that led to her death on the spot.

After this, her elder sister raised a cry and the accused attacked her on her head as well. He fled from the spot as she lay there injured.

Later, the surviving girl was found unconscious and sent to the district medical college, and later referred to Bareilly for treatment, where her condition is said to be critical, the IG added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)