Lucknow Oct 20 (PTI) UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday charged the Yogi Adityanath government with repressing the Congress' voice out of frustration over his government's failure on all fronts.

Also Read | Fraud Attempts Against Businesses in India Doubled in Lockdown: Report.

Also Read | Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Inaugurates HCNG Plant and Dispensing Station.

"It is the Congress which is raising its voice over the state government's failure on all fronts and the Yogi government is repressing the voice out of political vendetta,” the UPCC president told reporters.

The chairman of party's Scheduled Caste cell, Alok Prasad, was arrested recently on fake charges, said Lallu, referring to Prasad's arrest for his alleged role in a case of self-immolation of a woman of the Maharajganj district.

Prasad was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide by the woman who had died in a Lucknow hospital after setting herself ablaze near Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Accusing the Yogi government of having failed in giving justice to the woman, he said people attempting self-immolation right in front of the UP chief minister's office, Lok Bhavan, at Hazratganj in Lucknow has become an everyday affair.

Lallu claimed that the harassment of Dalits has direct patronage of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Prasad's arrest is not only undemocratic but also part of a planned strategy of harassing people belonging to Dalit and backward castes, he said.

This government is anti-Dalit and anti-backward people, said Lallu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)