New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): India on Saturday expressed condolences in the wake of the tragic aeroplane crash at the El Alto International Airport in Bolivia, which resulted in the death of several people, leaving dozens injured.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Government of India conveys its deepest condolences to Bolivia on the tragic plane crash at El Alto International Airport. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2027805058906395005?s=20

A Bolivian military plane crashed in El Alto, near La Paz, into a busy urban area. As per Xinhua, the death toll from the crash in the Bolivian city of El Alto on Friday has risen to 22, including four children, Health Minister Marcela Flores confirmed on Saturday.

According to Xinhua, Flores said that 37 people were injured, while several are in serious condition, and all have been transferred to public and private medical centres in El Alto and La Paz. It further mentioned that the health system activated emergency protocols to provide immediate and specialised care.

On Sunday, Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira declared three days of national mourning in the wake of the tragic accident, with Bolivian flags to remain at half-mast as a sign of mourning and solidarity.

He noted in a post on X that authorities have also been instructed to provide all necessary attention to the affected families and to conduct a transparent investigation that will clarify what happened.

https://x.com/Rodrigo_PazP/status/2027942732988137553?s=20

As per a UK-based news agency, the plane was carrying new banknotes from the country's central bank when it crashed onto a busy avenue due to inclement weather. The plane was travelling from Santa Cruz to La Paz (El Alto International Airport).

The aircraft was transporting currency to the interior of the country, Unitel said, citing the Bolivian Ministry of Defence.

According to the report by China Daily, the military plane crashed in the western city of El Alto. It further mentioned that Bolivia's national airline, Boliviana de Aviacion, announced the temporary closure of El Alto International Airport following the crash.

The incident happened shortly after takeoff, and emergency services rushed to the scene. Videos showed chaotic scenes with people picking up scattered banknotes, prompting authorities to use water hoses to disperse the crowd.

The massive transport plane struck approximately a dozen vehicles on the highway before eventually coming to a rest in a nearby field.

Social media footage showed residents rushing to the site to collect the scattered money. Security forces were forced to use water hoses and tear gas to disperse the crowds and secure the crash site.

The Central Bank of Bolivia has since issued a statement declaring that these specific notes are not legal tender and hold no purchasing power, as they were destined for replacement/distribution and had not been officially activated.

The Bolivian Ministry of Defence has launched a formal investigation to determine if the crash was caused by mechanical failure or the severe weather conditions present at the time.

As of now, no official statement on the crash has been released. This is a developing story. (ANI)

