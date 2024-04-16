New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Professor Samira Bano, the Officiating Director and Academic Counsellor of the Residential Coaching Academy, elaborated on how the students are trained at the academy to prepare for the civil service examinations.

She said that regular mock interviews and test series conducted along with the study environment provide the students with a strong platform.

Out of all the students who cleared the civil service examinations on Tuesday, 31 are from the RCA of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Speaking to ANI, Bano said, "Out of 31, 11 are female and 20 are male. The selection process is very rigorous...the students are coached and mentored properly. The students help each other. They get the environment. Test series, mock interviews are conducted. All this provides a strong platform to the students...The competition is definitely tough...the students just should not lose hope and keep trying."

Prerna Singh, a student of Residential Coaching Academy, Jamia Millia Islamia, who scored 271st rank in the exam, recalled how her family motivated her to give another attempt after failing in the initial ones.

"I am from Ranchi, Jharkhand. This was my fourth attempt. I am happy and grateful. Any candidate does a lot of hard work. There are stages which are disheartening, but in the end, you have to keep in mind about why you decided to go for it in the first place. My friends and mother have motivated me a lot for giving another attempt," she told ANI.

Nazia Parveen, another student of RCA, who scored 670th rank expressed her happiness and said that it important for students to learn from their mistakes. Before moving ahead.

"I am from Jharkhand. This was my fourth attempt since I could not qualify the last three attempts. I want to say that there is no substitute for hard work and you should not lose hope. You should learn from your mistakes..." she said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the candidates who cleared the UPSC Civil Service exams and said those who could not clear should remember that this isn't the end of their journey, adding that there are chances ahead to succeed in the exams.

"I congratulate all those who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Their hard work, perseverance and dedication has paid off, marking the start of a promising career in public service. Their efforts will shape the future of our nation in the times to come. My best wishes to them," PM Modi posted X.

PM Modi also offered some words of encouragement to the candidates who did not clear the UPSC Civil Services exam.

"I want to tell those who didn't achieve the desired success in the Civil Services Examination- setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn't the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead. Wishing you all the very best," he added.

The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023.

The written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 was held by the UPSC in September 2023 and the interviews for the Personality Test were held in January-April 2024.

Aditya Srivastava has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Animesh Pradhan secured the second rank and Donuru Ananya Reddy stood third.

Others in top 10 include - P K Sidharth Ramkumar (4), Ruhani (5), Srishti Dabas (6) Anmol Rathore (7), Ashish Kumar (8), Nausheen (9) and Aishwaryam Prajapati (10). In recent years, women have demonstrated remarkable achievements in securing top positions in the UPSC examinations. (ANI)

