Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday congratulated Mayur Hazarika for securing the fifth position in UPSC Civil Services Final Exam Result 2022. "By securing 5th All India Rank you have made us all so very proud. Your achievement is sterling and will inspire our youth to aspire for the best," tweeted CM Sarma. Hazarika, a resident of Nagaon, said his first preference is Indian Foreign Services (IFS). The Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC CSE 2022 final results on May 23 and recommended a total of 933 candidates (613 men and 320 women) for appointment to various services. UPSC Civil Services Final Exam Result 2022 Declared on upsc.gov.in, Ishita Kishore Secures AIR 1; Check Direct Link, Merit List Here.

UPSC Civil Services Final Exam Result 2022:

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulates Mayur Hazarika for securing the fifth position in UPSC 2022 exam. "By securing 5th All India Rank you have made us all so very proud. Your achievement is sterling and will inspire our youth to aspire for the best," tweets Assam CM pic.twitter.com/FeAgd99poI — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

