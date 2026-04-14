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New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The family of the deceased in the Uttam Nagar murder case has allegedly received death threats from the accused, raising concerns over their safety amid the ongoing investigation into the killing of 26-year-old Tarun, according to a police complaint filed by the family on Tuesday.

The victim's family lawyer said that the incident occurred on Monday evening when the deceased's mother was standing outside her residence. "At 5.20 PM today, the mother of the deceased, Tarun, was standing outside her home. Seven or eight women, clad in burqas, entered the same lane; they then proceeded to the residence of an individual named 'Babu Khan,' and from the balcony there, began making derogatory remarks about Tarun's mother, targeting her caste. They used extremely foul language and also issued threats. After threatening her, they said that just as they killed her first son, they would murder her second son as well. Following this, the family informed the police, and they have now come to the police station to file a written complaint."

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"Subsequently, the police have brought those women to the station and have detained them. This 'surrender' is just a drama," the lawyer said.

The development comes amid ongoing investigation into the murder case that took place in the Uttam Nagar area on March 4, where Tarun was allegedly beaten to death during a Holi-related altercation between two families belonging to different communities.

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A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was also filed before the Delhi High Court, apprehending possible violence around the Eid festival earlier in March. The plea sought urgent directions to authorities, including Delhi Police, to prevent communal unrest, hate speech, and targeted violence.

The petition highlighted that inflammatory speeches, rallies, and social media content following the incident have created an atmosphere of fear, with reports of vandalism, threats, and economic disruptions affecting members of a particular community.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court had earlier orally directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi not to take demolition action against properties of the accused without following due process. The court also allowed petitioners to withdraw their pleas and file fresh petitions limited to the issue of demolition.

Police officials have appealed to residents to maintain peace and avoid spreading unverified information on social media, assuring that the investigation remains active and further action will be taken based on evidence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)