The ICSE and ISC Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, with students eagerly awaiting their scorecards. As the ICSE exams conclude on March 30 and ISC exams end on April 6, results are likely to be declared by the end of April or early May 2026, based on previous trends.

In recent years, CISCE declared results on April 30 in 2025 and May 6 in 2024, indicating a similar timeline this year. Once released, students can check their ICSE and ISC results online via the official websites - cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

To access the scorecard, candidates will need their course code, UID, index number, and captcha code. Students must secure at least 33 percent overall marks and 35 percent in each subject to pass the examination. MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Date and Time: How to Check MP Board Results Online at mpbse.nic.in.

How to Check ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Online:

Visit the official website cisce.org

Click on the ICSE or ISC Result 2026 link on the homepage

Enter your UID, index number, and other required details

Fill in the captcha code

Click on Submit to view your result

Download and print your marksheet for future use

Students can also access their results through the DigiLocker app. After logging in with Aadhaar or registered credentials, navigate to the Education section, select CISCE, enter your details, and download the digital marksheet. How To Check CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Online at cbse.gov.in.

With the ICSE and ISC Result 2026 expected shortly, students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check official platforms for the latest updates.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).