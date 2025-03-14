Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Several BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh celebrated the Holi festival with great fervor and enthusiasm. The celebrations were marked by music, dancing, and a strong sense of camaraderie, reflecting the cultural significance of Holi.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi, emphasizing the harmony prevailing amidst the celebrations.

"I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Holi, which is being celebrated with great enthusiasm. It's the month of Ramzan as well. We are all celebrating the festivals together, and nothing will happen in Uttar Pradesh. Everything is peaceful here," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also conveyed his Holi greetings, taking a dig at the opposition.

"I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Holi... There is no tension this day but only in the minds of the people of the opposition. I extend my greetings to them as well. Holi and Friday prayers will be celebrated peacefully. There is no problem anywhere but in the mind of Akhilesh Yadav. I invite him as well to have some gujiya today,' he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Satish Gautam, speaking on the festival, highlighted its significance in fostering unity and positivity.

"My greeting on the occasion of Holi... The colours remove all suffering and bring new energy... People from a certain community have issues with these colours, but these colours are pure... On this festival, years-long fights come to an end...," he said.

The festival of Holi has begun across the country, with people coming together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil." (ANI)

