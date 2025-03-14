A franchise that has seen a lot of ups and downs in the Indian Premier League is Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals have been part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 and was named Delhi Daredevils till IPL 2018 after co-owners GMR Group sold a 50 percent stake in the franchise to JSW Sports. The Delhi Capitals are yet to win the Indian Premier League title, and achieved their best standing in the competition as Runners-up in IPL 2020, finishing second behind winners Mumbai Indians. Axar Patel Named DC Captain for IPL 2025, Star All-Rounder To Lead Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League Season 18.

For the upcoming IPL 2025 season, DC appointed a new captain Indian all-rounder Axar Patel, who became the 14th franchise captain. Some of the best minds, and talents have led DC in the past which includes Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, and Mahela Jayawardene. While some players are designated captains, many were named stand-ins.  Fans wondering how all DC captains have fared in the IPL can check the table below.

List of Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils) Captains Since IPL 2008

Name  Span  Games  Won  Lost  Tied  No Result  Win Percentage 
Virender Sehwag  2008-2012  52  28  24  0  0  53.84 
Gautam Gambhir  2009-2018  25  12  13  0  0  48.00 
Dinesh Karthik  2010-2014  6  2  4  0  0  33.33 
James Hopes  2011-2011  3  0  2  0  1  0 
Ross Taylor  2012-2012  2  0  1  0  1  0 
Mahela Jayawardene  2012-2013  18  6  11  1  0  36.11 
David Warner  2012-2023  16  5  0  0  0  31.25 
Kevin Pietersen  2014-2014  11  1  10  0  0  9.09 
JP Duminy  2015-2016  16  6  9  0  1  40.00 
Zaheer Khan  2016-2017  23  10  13  0  0  43.47 
Karun Nair  2017-2017  3  2  1  0  0  66.66 
Shreyas Iyer  2018-2020  41  21  18  2  0  53.65 
Rishabh Pant  2021-2024  43  23  19  1  0  54.65 
Axar Patel   2024-  1  0  1  0  0  0 

Captains like David Warner and Gautam Gambhir have had multiple stints with DC and thus have a longer span as a player, than a captain. Newly appointed full-time captain Axar Patel, has already led the side in one match as stand-in skipper in IPL 2024, with then-leader Rishabh Pant sitting out due to a ban. 

Patel might now have a stacked record as captain, having only led Gujarat in 23 matches across format, and last led the side in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

 

