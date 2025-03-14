A franchise that has seen a lot of ups and downs in the Indian Premier League is Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals have been part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 and was named Delhi Daredevils till IPL 2018 after co-owners GMR Group sold a 50 percent stake in the franchise to JSW Sports. The Delhi Capitals are yet to win the Indian Premier League title, and achieved their best standing in the competition as Runners-up in IPL 2020, finishing second behind winners Mumbai Indians. Axar Patel Named DC Captain for IPL 2025, Star All-Rounder To Lead Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League Season 18.
For the upcoming IPL 2025 season, DC appointed a new captain Indian all-rounder Axar Patel, who became the 14th franchise captain. Some of the best minds, and talents have led DC in the past which includes Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, and Mahela Jayawardene. While some players are designated captains, many were named stand-ins. Fans wondering how all DC captains have fared in the IPL can check the table below.
List of Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils) Captains Since IPL 2008
|Name
|Span
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Win Percentage
|Virender Sehwag
|2008-2012
|52
|28
|24
|0
|0
|53.84
|Gautam Gambhir
|2009-2018
|25
|12
|13
|0
|0
|48.00
|Dinesh Karthik
|2010-2014
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|33.33
|James Hopes
|2011-2011
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ross Taylor
|2012-2012
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mahela Jayawardene
|2012-2013
|18
|6
|11
|1
|0
|36.11
|David Warner
|2012-2023
|16
|5
|0
|0
|0
|31.25
|Kevin Pietersen
|2014-2014
|11
|1
|10
|0
|0
|9.09
|JP Duminy
|2015-2016
|16
|6
|9
|0
|1
|40.00
|Zaheer Khan
|2016-2017
|23
|10
|13
|0
|0
|43.47
|Karun Nair
|2017-2017
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|66.66
|Shreyas Iyer
|2018-2020
|41
|21
|18
|2
|0
|53.65
|Rishabh Pant
|2021-2024
|43
|23
|19
|1
|0
|54.65
|Axar Patel
|2024-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Captains like David Warner and Gautam Gambhir have had multiple stints with DC and thus have a longer span as a player, than a captain. Newly appointed full-time captain Axar Patel, has already led the side in one match as stand-in skipper in IPL 2024, with then-leader Rishabh Pant sitting out due to a ban.
Patel might now have a stacked record as captain, having only led Gujarat in 23 matches across format, and last led the side in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2025 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).