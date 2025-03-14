A franchise that has seen a lot of ups and downs in the Indian Premier League is Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals have been part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 and was named Delhi Daredevils till IPL 2018 after co-owners GMR Group sold a 50 percent stake in the franchise to JSW Sports. The Delhi Capitals are yet to win the Indian Premier League title, and achieved their best standing in the competition as Runners-up in IPL 2020, finishing second behind winners Mumbai Indians. Axar Patel Named DC Captain for IPL 2025, Star All-Rounder To Lead Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League Season 18.

For the upcoming IPL 2025 season, DC appointed a new captain Indian all-rounder Axar Patel, who became the 14th franchise captain. Some of the best minds, and talents have led DC in the past which includes Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, and Mahela Jayawardene. While some players are designated captains, many were named stand-ins. Fans wondering how all DC captains have fared in the IPL can check the table below.

List of Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils) Captains Since IPL 2008

Name Span Games Won Lost Tied No Result Win Percentage Virender Sehwag 2008-2012 52 28 24 0 0 53.84 Gautam Gambhir 2009-2018 25 12 13 0 0 48.00 Dinesh Karthik 2010-2014 6 2 4 0 0 33.33 James Hopes 2011-2011 3 0 2 0 1 0 Ross Taylor 2012-2012 2 0 1 0 1 0 Mahela Jayawardene 2012-2013 18 6 11 1 0 36.11 David Warner 2012-2023 16 5 0 0 0 31.25 Kevin Pietersen 2014-2014 11 1 10 0 0 9.09 JP Duminy 2015-2016 16 6 9 0 1 40.00 Zaheer Khan 2016-2017 23 10 13 0 0 43.47 Karun Nair 2017-2017 3 2 1 0 0 66.66 Shreyas Iyer 2018-2020 41 21 18 2 0 53.65 Rishabh Pant 2021-2024 43 23 19 1 0 54.65 Axar Patel 2024- 1 0 1 0 0 0

Captains like David Warner and Gautam Gambhir have had multiple stints with DC and thus have a longer span as a player, than a captain. Newly appointed full-time captain Axar Patel, has already led the side in one match as stand-in skipper in IPL 2024, with then-leader Rishabh Pant sitting out due to a ban.

Patel might now have a stacked record as captain, having only led Gujarat in 23 matches across format, and last led the side in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

