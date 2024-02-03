Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's social media presence continues to soar, solidifying his popularity among the public. On the X platform, CM Yogi secured the top spot among the chief ministers in terms of number of followers and the third position among Indian politicians, the Chief Minister's office said.

"Recently, Yogi Adityanath's personal X account (@myogiadityanath) surpassed an impressive milestone of 27.4 million followers. In the realm of personal X accounts held by politicians, he now stands only behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, leaving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal trailing behind," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Notably, Yogi Adityanath's social media reach far surpasses prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, with 24.8 million and 19.1 million followers, respectively on X.

In addition to his personal X account, Yogi Adityanath's personal office account (@myogioffice) commands significant attention, boasting a following exceeding 10 million.

Initiated in January 2019, this account has become the largest personal office account in the country.

CM Yogi's decisive leadership and impactful decisions have not only earned him immense popularity but also influenced other state governments to adopt stringent measures against criminals, known as the 'Yogi Model'.

The successful Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya recently garnered global praise, showcasing Yogi Adityanath's commendable leadership. (ANI)

