Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): The construction has begun for a new police outpost near Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed to ensure security.

This development comes after recent violence in the area, resulting in casualties, and aims to strengthen security and prevent further unrest.

Also Read | Delhi, North India Weather Forecast: Wet New Year's Eve for Tourists in Hills; Rain, Winds Bring Chilly Effect to National Capital, Snowfall Likely in Shimla.

ASP Sambhal Shrish Chandra said, "This police post is being constructed to protect the places near the Sambhal's Jama Masjid...The construction is being done for this purpose."

SP Krishnan Kumar Bishnoi emphasised that the police posts are being established to enhance security, facilitate justice, and ensure better surveillance.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh's Funeral Details: Last Rites of Former Prime Minister To Be Conducted at 11:45 AM on December 28 at Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium in Delhi, Says MHA.

"Police posts are being established in every major area of Sambhal, including near Khaggu Sarai, to enhance security, facilitate justice, and ensure better surveillance and response to crimes," he said.

District Magistrate Dr Rajinder Pensiya also shared that efforts are underway to reopen wells and CCTV cameras are being installed to enhance security in Sambhal.

"19 wells and 68 sacred places, a total of 87, are known as Dev Tirtha... many of the wells are being reopened as natural resources of water conservation by removing encroachment," he said.

"Smart meters and CCTV are being installed to improve security... Anti-encroachment drives are being carried out regularly with temporary encroachments being removed and permanent ones addressed through notices and cooperation from residents," he added.

Earlier, as part of efforts to restore wells and pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and reconnect people with their religious traditions, a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and local administration visited several historic locations on Wednesday.

These included ancient structures such as Ferozpur Fort, bawadis (stepwells), and Chor Kuan.

Speaking to ANI, Pensiya said, "We visited the Ferozpur Fort, which is ASI-protected. We were accompanied by the ASI team. After that, we visited a koop (well) under the Neemsar pilgrimage site, which is the only koop that still has water in it. We also visited the Rajput bawadis (open wells)."

"This city has a rich history, from the Puranas to being the second capital of Prithviraj Chauhan and the capital of Sikandar Lodi. We must preserve and restore this history," he added.

The initiative was prompted by the rediscovery of a temple during an anti-encroachment campaign led by the district police and administration on December 14. The Shiv-Hanuman temple, which had been closed since 1978, was reopened on December 22. During the excavation work in the Ladam Sarai area of Sambhal, an old well was also discovered by the local administration.

Tiwari explained that the restoration process would involve digging and renovating wells, as well as reviving pilgrimage sites. The Municipal Council plans to allocate funds, possibly with assistance from the Vandhan Yojana and the Tourism Department, to give these sites a new look.

"We are continuously digging and restoring all the wells in the city and revitalizing pilgrimage sites. We have also devised a plan to restore any wells we discover. For the pilgrimage sites we find, we will work on their revival. With support from the Vandhan Yojana and the Tourism Department, we will spend money to give these sites a new look, reconnecting people with our religious traditions," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)