Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar on Saturday issued directions on security ahead of the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya on January 22.

DGP Vijay Kumar said, "A large number of devotees are already present in Ayodhya, who are staying in religious places, Dharamshalas, and Ashrams. The managers of those ashrams should be urged that all the devotees should not go for darshan together. After January 22, arrangements for darshan should be made in order."

He issued a directive that an intensive checking campaign should be conducted at all check posts.

Vijay Kumar said, "Intensive checking should be done on the Indo-Nepal border, the interstate border, and the border of Ayodhya and its adjoining districts."

He said that the services of vehicles related to the supply of essential commodities should not be disrupted.

He directed police officials to behave politely with the devotees visiting Ayodhya.

Police deployed for security in the Saryu River should be kept active.

There should be no carelessness in checking vehicles at the border, he said.

"Suspicious vehicle or person should be thoroughly searched and interrogated. Strict action should be taken immediately against those who post objectionable posts on social media, he said.

The state government has sprung into action to deal with the growing concern over a surge in cybercriminal activity related to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham.

As false messages claiming to collect donations for Ram Janmabhoomi, along with deceptive promises of providing free Prasad, VIP passes and entry passes, are circulating, the Yogi government is taking proactive measures to address and counteract these malicious activities.

Instructions have been issued to the entire state police, particularly the Ayodhya Police, to maintain heightened vigilance. In a recent incident, Ayodhya Police acted swiftly, arresting an Indian American citizen involved in similar activities and putting him in jail under relevant sections. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is also alerting all devotees about these deceptive practices. (ANI)

