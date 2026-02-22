Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): A massive fire has broken out in a factory in the Dhaulana area of Hapur.

Hapur Chief Fire Officer, Ajay Sharma, said that an RRK Polymers factory and 3 fire tenders from Ghaziabad and Hapur reached the spot promptly after receiving the information. He added that a neighbouring unit of the factory has also caught in the blaze. The firefighters are currently engaged in extinguishing the blaze, which the officer said will be contained soon.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: 2 Police Officers Injured After Speeding BMW Rams Checkpoint Barricade in Dehradun.

"Around 7:20 PM, the call was recieved at the fire station at MG Road informing of a fire at an RRK Polymers factory. The fire tenders from Pilkhua and MG Road reached the spot promptly. By then, the neighbouring unit of the factory had also caught fire, and the blaze was spreading aggressively. 3 fire tenders from Ghaziabad and Hapur reached the spot. The relief efforts are underway, and the fire will be extinguished soon," the CFO said.

Further details are awaited as the relief work continues.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana To Continue; Maharashtra Budget on March 6, Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

In a separate incident, a fire erupted in a shop near Old Seelampur Chowki in the Krishna Nagar police station area of Shahdara district earlier today, prompting a swift response from fire authorities.

Several fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. No casualties have so far been reported, according to officials.

Speaking to the reporters, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Kumar Tomar informed that while initially 5 fire tenders were sent to the spot, over 100 firemen and more than 20 fire units are currently engaged in dousing the fire.

He stated that the narrow lanes, closed shops and stuck vehicles are causing difficulty, but the fire has been extinguished to a great extent.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Tomar said, "Today at 1622 hours, we received information about a fire in a shop. Initially, 5 fire tenders were sent here... The lanes here are quite narrow, many of our vehicles are stuck on the way, yet we have contained the fire from all sides. This building has a large number of shops on the ground floor... More than 100 of our firemen and over 30 of our fire units are present at the spot... We are making every effort... So far, there is no information on any casualties. The fire will be brought under control very soon... The shops are closed, which has increased our work because we have to break the locks... Our first priority is to prevent the fire from spreading, in which we have succeeded to a great extent, but it will take some time to completely extinguish the fire." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)