Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): A fire broke out early this morning at Vishal Mega Mart located near Sector 76 metro station under Police Station 49 in Noida, the official said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida, Pradeep Kumar, said that fire broke out at approximately 4:30 AM, and the entire building was severely gutted by the flames.

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"At around 4.30 am, fire broke out at the Vishal Mega Mart near Sector 76 metro station under the Sector 49 police station area. The fire has now been brought under control. No injuries or casualties have been reported," he said.

There were no reports of casualties or injuries, and efforts are currently underway to douse the fire.

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More details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)