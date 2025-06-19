Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Forest and Wildlife Department of Uttar Pradesh has launched an ambitious plan aimed at preserving the natural habitats of rhinos and other endangered wildlife species, as per a release.

As part of this initiative, two new Rhino Rehabilitation Centres (RRCs) will be developed in the Dudhwa National Park located in Lakhimpur. A total of Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated for this project.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After 'Mob Trial' for Talking to Male Friend in Kannur; 3 SDPI Workers Arrested.

The funds will be used for long-term habitat conservation, staff training, procurement of medicines and equipment, and community awareness efforts regarding wildlife protection.

Additionally, the Forest and Wildlife Department has undertaken a comprehensive conservation project in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh with a focus on the long-term preservation of natural habitats for rhinos and other threatened wildlife.

Also Read | RSOS Result 2025: Rajasthan State Open School Class 10th, 12th Results Declared at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in; Know How To Check Scorecard.

This project will be implemented specifically in Dudhwa National Park. The primary goal is to ensure sustainable measures for the protection of rhinos' natural habitats. According to Deputy Director of Dudhwa National Park, Rangaraju, Rs 1.5 crore has been sanctioned for the creation of two new natural enclosures - Rhino Rehabilitation Centres - within the park for the protection of rhinos and other endangered species.

Previously, RRC-1 and RRC-2 were established in the national park. The upcoming centres, RRC-3 and RRC-4, will be modelled similarly and will provide open forest space under special monitoring to allow rhinos to thrive in a natural environment while maintaining their instinctive behaviours.

These centres will also contribute to the conservation of other endangered species in the region.

The Deputy Director stated that the allocated funds will be utilised across various conservation activities. Out of the total, Rs 1.27 crore will be used for maintaining the rhinos' natural habitat, including water bodies, suitable vegetation, and area upkeep.

Approximately Rs 7 lakh has been earmarked for medicines and chemicals for wildlife, Rs 4.8 lakh for major construction activities, and Rs 3 lakh for minor infrastructure development.

An additional Rs 7 lakh will be spent on monitoring equipment, machines, and necessary installations.

The project also aims to strengthen anti-poaching surveillance and curb the illegal trade of rhino body parts. To achieve this, training programs will be organized to engage and educate the local communities about wildlife conservation.

The Yogi government's initiative is expected to not only boost the population of rhinos in the state but also enhance the overall biodiversity of the Dudhwa region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)