Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): With less than two weeks to go for the Lok Sabha elections, former Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Kumar Singh along with his wife, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

Singh joined the BJP at the party's office in Lucknow in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Singh, while speaking to ANI, hailed the government at the Centre and in the state, saying that the law and order have improved during the BJP rule.

"Law and order have improved under the state leadership of PM Modi and CM. I will be able to work for the country in a better way by joining the party," the former DGP said.

Several leaders from Samajwadi Party, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have also joined the BJP today.

State Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak exuded his confidence in his party winning all the parliamentary seats of the state.

"Several political leaders have joined BJP today. Former DGP Vijay Kumar has also joined the party today. BSP's National spokesperson Dharamveer ji along with others joined the party today. We will work towards winning all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh," Pathak said.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

With political dynamics shifting in the state, the BJP is spearheading a robust alliance, encompassing parties like the RLD, SBSP, Apna Dal (S), and Nishad Party, bolstering its position.

On the other hand, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav aligns with the opposition bloc, Mayawati embarks on the electoral journey solo.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases. Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26.

Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six, and seven on May 20, May 23, and June 1, respectively. Polling in Meerut will take place on April 26, during the second phase. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

