General Elections in India involve a vast multitutde of electors. It is a massive exercise in the system of democratic governance. The Lok Sabha comprises of a total of 545 seats. Out of these, elections will be conducted by the Election Commission to fill 543 seats. The remaining two seats are filled by nomination of representatives of the Anglo-Indian Community if the President feels that this community has not been represented adequately. Out of the elective seats, 79 are reserved for SC and 41 for ST.

Statewise number and type of Constituencies is as follows :

S.No. State/Union Territory General SC ST Total 1 ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS 1 0 0 1 2 ANDHRA PRADESH 34 6 2 42 3 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 2 0 0 2 4 ASSAM 11 1 2 14 5 BIHAR 33 7 0 40 6 CHANDIGARH 1 0 0 1 7 CHHATTISGARH 5 2 4 11 8 DADRA AND NAGER HAVELI 0 0 1 1 9 DAMAN AND DIU 1 0 0 1 10 DELHI 6 1 0 7 11 GOA 2 0 0 2 12 GUJARAT 20 2 4 26 13 HARYANA 8 2 0 10 14 HIMACHAL PRADESH 3 1 0 4 15 JAMMU AND KASHMIR 6 0 0 6 16 JHARKHAND 8 1 5 14 17 KARNATAKA 24 4 0 28 18 KERALA 18 2 0 20 19 LAKSHADWEEP 0 0 1 1 20 MADHYA PRADESH 20 4 5 29 21 MAHARASHTRA 41 3 4 48 22 MANIPUR 1 0 1 2 23 MEGHALAYA 2 0 0 2 24 MIZORAM 0 0 1 1 25 NAGALAND 1 0 0 1 26 ORISSA 13 3 5 21 27 PONDICHERRY 1 0 0 1 28 PUNJAB 10 3 0 13 29 RAJASTHAN 18 4 3 25 30 SIKKIM 1 0 0 1 31 TAMIL NADU 32 7 0 39 32 TRIPURA 1 0 1 2 33 UTTAR PRADESH 63 17 0 80 34 UTTARANCHAL 4 1 0 5 35 WEST BENGAL 32 8 2 42 TOTAL 423 70 41 543

