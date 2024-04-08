General Elections in India involve a vast multitutde of electors. It is a massive exercise in the system of democratic governance. The Lok Sabha comprises of a total of 545 seats. Out of these, elections will be conducted by the Election Commission to fill 543 seats. The remaining two seats are filled by nomination of representatives of the Anglo-Indian Community if the President feels that this community has not been represented adequately. Out of the elective seats, 79 are reserved for SC and 41 for ST. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra To Campaign for General Polls Today.

Statewise number and type of Constituencies is as follows :

 

S.No.

 

State/Union Territory

 

General

 

SC

 

ST

 

Total

1 ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS

1

0

0

1

2 ANDHRA PRADESH

34

6

2

42

3 ARUNACHAL PRADESH

2

0

0

2

4 ASSAM

11

1

2

14

5 BIHAR

33

7

0

40

6 CHANDIGARH

1

0

0

1

7 CHHATTISGARH

5

2

4

11

8 DADRA AND NAGER HAVELI

0

0

1

1

9 DAMAN AND DIU

1

0

0

1

10 DELHI

6

1

0

7

11 GOA

2

0

0

2

12 GUJARAT

20

2

4

26

13 HARYANA

8

2

0

10

14 HIMACHAL PRADESH

3

1

0

4

15 JAMMU AND KASHMIR

6

0

0

6

16 JHARKHAND

8

1

5

14

17 KARNATAKA

24

4

0

28

18 KERALA

18

2

0

20

19 LAKSHADWEEP

0

0

1

1

20 MADHYA PRADESH

20

4

5

29

21 MAHARASHTRA

41

3

4

48

22 MANIPUR

1

0

1

2

23 MEGHALAYA

2

0

0

2

24 MIZORAM

0

0

1

1

25 NAGALAND

1

0

0

1

26 ORISSA

13

3

5

21

27 PONDICHERRY

1

0

0

1

28 PUNJAB

10

3

0

13

29 RAJASTHAN

18

4

3

25

30 SIKKIM

1

0

0

1

31 TAMIL NADU

32

7

0

39

32 TRIPURA

1

0

1

2

33 UTTAR PRADESH

63

17

0

80

34 UTTARANCHAL

4

1

0

5

35 WEST BENGAL

32

8

2

42

TOTAL  

423

 

70

 

41

 

543

