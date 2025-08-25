Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): With just two days left for the commencement of festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi, idol-making workshops in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya are buzzing with activity, as artists give final touches to their creations ahead of the festival on August 27.

Sculptors are busy shaping and painting the idols, while artisans from outside the state have also arrived to lend their craft to the preparations. Among them is Sujit Pal, an artist from Kolkata, West Bengal, who has been working on these idols for the past three months.

Speaking to ANI, Artist Sujit Pal said, "I am from Calcutta, West Bengal... I have been making these idols for the last three months. Since Ganesh Chaturthi is coming soon, I have started painting. I came from Calcutta specially to paint the eyes...I have to be very careful...This is all handmade...I have been coming to especially paint the eyes for the last 12 years. "

Meanwhile, the first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Sunday evening, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Crafted with unmatched artistry, Lalbaugcha Raja isn't merely an idol; it's a symbol of collective faith, artistic mastery, and the vibrant spirit of Mumbai.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will begin on August 27 this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

While it is celebrated across the country, in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, it is celebrated with much joy, fervour and fanfare, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. (ANI)

