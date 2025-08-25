New York, August 25: Las Vegas police arrested Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, a 38-year-old senior cybersecurity official from Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, during a multiagency undercover operation targeting child sex predators. Alexandrovich faces a felony charge of luring a child with a computer for a sex act, which carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison under Nevada law.

According to the Independent report, police said Alexandrovich was among eight suspects taken into custody in early August. Court records show he was booked at the Henderson Detention Centre and released on USD 10,000 bail on August 7, a day after his arrest. Screenshots from his since-deleted LinkedIn account indicated he was in Las Vegas to attend Black Hat USA 2025, a major cybersecurity conference. US Shocker: Seffner Teacher Shows Photos and Videos of Him Engaged in Sexual Acts to Former Students, Arrested After Cops Find Bestiality and Child Porn Material on His Phone.

The Israeli government has disputed reports of his arrest. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the employee was only “questioned by American authorities” before returning to Israel. Israeli media also described the incident as a “brief detention.”

Alexandrovich’s attorney, David Z Chesnoff, confirmed to Newsweek that his client intends to fight the charge and will appear in US court when required. “Our client is presumed innocent and intends to vigorously defend himself against the allegation,” Chesnoff said, denying Alexandrovich received any special treatment in the bail process. Indian Woman Ananya Alwani Arrested for Stealing Clothes in US? Know Truth As Video of Mexican Woman Caught Stealing at Coppel Store Goes Viral With Misleading Claim.

US State Department officials also clarified that Alexandrovich did not claim diplomatic immunity and was released in line with standard judicial procedures. His next court date in Nevada remains pending.

