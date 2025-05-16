Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Rising temperatures in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad has led to an increase in people getting admitted in hospitals.

Senior Consultant Medical, V Singh said that children being admitted to hospitals have been suffering from typhoid, fever, loose motion, cold and cough.

"Summers have started, and at this time, children suffer from typhoid, fever, loose motion, and cold and cough" Singh told ANI.

He further advised people to avoid the consumption of food from outside.

"Since the outside food is adulterated, our suggestion is to avoid it because some people mix such things that are not good for the health... Around 200 patients are coming in and 25-30 children are being admitted..." he further added.

Dr. Rajendra of the ACMS District Hospital, Moradabad stated that the count of patients with vomiting and diarrhoea had increased.

"Patients with vomiting and diarrhoea have increased a bit due to the heat, but it is not enough now that everyone is being seen in the OPD... Around 2200-2500 patients come in each day in the hospital OPD with different kinds of ailments... Around 90-100 patients are admitted as well. Summers have started, but have not caused a massive effect till now, it is manageable," he said.

Meanwhile, as per IMD, more heatwaves can be expected this month.

As per IMD DG, April 2025 saw sharp weather contrasts.

The month was the 50th driest April recorded nationwide since 1901. Yet southern and central India recorded substantial rainfall. The southern peninsular region experienced its 13th highest April rainfall since 1901 and 5th highest since 2001, while central India recorded its 28th highest April on record.

Maximum daily temperatures across India were the 8th highest ever recorded for April, while minimum temperatures ranked 9th highest. Most regions in northwest, central, and northeast India recorded normal to above-normal daytime temperatures, and some areas in the peninsular and east-central regions avoided the worst of the heat.

Notably, there was a sharp increase in heatwave activity during April. Western India was hit hardest, with Rajasthan and Gujarat experiencing between 6 to 11 heatwave days, significantly higher than the average of 2 to 3. East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha recorded 4 to 6 heatwave days, while Maharashtra and nearby areas saw slightly fewer than usual.

The IMD reported a major heatwave from April 3 to 10 across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Shorter but intense heatwaves followed later in the month, culminating in 72 days of heatwave or severe heatwave conditions across various meteorological subdivisions in the country. (ANI)

