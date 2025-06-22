Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI) Out for playing, three children died after allegedly drowning in a "deep" pit in the middle of a plot in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, a senior police officer said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar, Sushil Kumar Mishra, told reporters that the children had gone out to play when the mishap occurred between 5 and 6 PM in a village falling under the jurisdiction of Tariyawan Police Station on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, SDM Mishra said, "Information was received from a village under Tariyawan Police Station area that three children who were out playing had died by drowning in a pit around 5-6 pm. Upon being alerted, local authorities rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. The deceased were sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain further details."

"An initial inspection of the area revealed that mining activities had taken place there, leaving behind a deep pit in the middle of a plot. It was in this pit that the children were found drowned," he said, adding that an investigation will be conducted.

"Post-mortem will be conducted," he added. (ANI)

