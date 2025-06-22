Mumbai, June 22: The decision on a possible alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS will be taken by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, and comments on the issue by anyone else are unwarranted, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday. Even as leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) are sending feelers to Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president recently met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a hotel in Mumbai, triggering speculation about his next political move. A supporter-turned-critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MNS head Raj Thackeray extended support to the BJP-led Mahayuti in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said Uddhav and Raj are the only ones to take a decision on the alliance. "Those from the MNS who are speaking against the alliance have come into politics late. What others say has no value. I have seen the Thackeray brothers closely for several years. I know what is going to happen and what is not. Nobody knows better than me," Raut claimed. He was responding to a question on MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande's criticism of the Shiv Sena (UBT). ‘Emotional Talks’ Underway: Sanjay Raut on Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray Rapprochement Buzz.

"A decision on the alliance will be taken by Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray as leaders and brothers," Raut asserted. There has been speculation about a possible reconciliation between the Thackeray brothers ahead of the civic polls, likely to be held later this year. The estranged Thackeray cousins sparked the buzz with their recent statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways. While Raj Thackeray has said uniting in the interest of "Marathi manoos" (Marathi-speaking people) is not difficult, Uddhav has insisted he is ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests are not entertained. His Name is Uddhav Thackeray or Uddhav Gandhi: Shaina NC.

On June 12, CM Fadnavis met Raj Thackeray at a luxury hotel in Mumbai, fuelling speculation of an alliance between the ruling BJP and the MNS ahead of the civic polls in the state.