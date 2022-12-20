Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): In view of heavy fog, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department on Tuesday took major decisions to curb the effect in the state.

"Transport Corporation buses will not run at night in UP. Decision taken to prevent accidents due to fog, online reservation of night services has been postponed for the next 1 month for the safety of passengers. UP transport buses will operate after the fog clears," said the MD, of Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation, Sanjay Kumar.

Through a video conferencing MD, Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation, Sanjay Kumar gave clear instructions that operations should never be done at night to prevent accidents in view of fog.

"And to ensure this, all Regional Managers / Service Managers / Assistant Regional Managers will camp at bus stations from 8:00 pm to 12:00 pm so that passengers do not face any kind of inconvenience," said Sanjay Kumar.

Further instructions were given that the buses will stop at the stations and hotels on the way till the fog sets in. Station stalls and restaurants will remain open even at night.

"If fog is found during operation, the bus should be parked at the nearest bus stand/safe place. Due to fog, online reservation of night services is suspended for the next 1 month for the safety of passengers and there will be zero tolerance for accidents due to fog," he said.

Earlier on December 20, India Meteorological Department forecasted dense to very dense fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the early morning hours of Tuesday and predicted it to improve gradually.

While dense fog enveloped the nation this morning, low visibility was also reported from Lodhi Road, Safdarjung, Airport flyover and AIIMS.

According to IMD, fog-induced very low visibility was reported on Tuesday till 5:30 am from Bathinda (00), Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Delhi (Palam) and Lucknow (25), and Purnea (50m), Ambala and Agra (200m), Gorakhpur (300m), Bareilly, Patna, Gaya and Kolkata (500m).

In Uttar Pradesh, dense Fog engulfed Kanpur this morning also. People were seen warming up near bonfires. IMD forecasted 'Very dense Fog' for kanpur for Tuesday with the minimum temperatures being 7 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)