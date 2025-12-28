Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attended the second day of the 'Police Manthan' Senior Police Officers' Conference-2025 at the Police Headquarters, emphasising the state's commitment to strengthening law enforcement.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of smart policing and Vision 2047, noting that the comprehensive roadmap developed over the past two days would serve as a key reference for building a modern, efficient, and self-reliant police force in Uttar Pradesh.

"To realise the Prime Minister's vision of smart policing and Vision 2047, the roadmap developed over the past two days outlines the type of police force needed for a developed and self-reliant India. This will be critically important. For this, the 11 sessions, which we have deliberated upon and examined closely here, will prove to be a crucial document for our future action plan and strategy," he said.

"This felicitation ceremony today is also a ceremony to honour the officers of the UP Police and its various wings, who have been awarded the Chief Minister's Excellence Award in different years. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of them," the Chief Minister added.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the UP Police's commitment to modern challenges, citing the 2020 launch of the "Mission Shakti" program. He further said that the initiative was focused on crimes against women and children, cybercrime, police ethics, infrastructure for a four lakh-strong force, disaster management, intelligence, Nepal border security, terrorism, and human trafficking.

"The Uttar Pradesh Police is committed to the times we live in. In 2020, the "Mission Shakti" program was launched, which included presentations on crimes against women and children. Discussions were also held on the present structure of our police stations, cybercrime-related issues, and the infrastructure and arrangements required for a civil police force of 400,000 personnel. Police behaviour and ethics were also discussed. Discussions further covered disaster management, civil defence, home guards, intelligence, Nepal border security, terrorism, and human trafficking. These are crucial steps toward India's self-reliance and development by 2047," he said.

Chief Minister said that the state's progress was made possible by restoring law and order, ending prolonged curfews, and changing perceptions of governance. He noted that citizens now recognise the transformation in UP.

"If lawlessness, chaos, and prolonged curfews had continued in Uttar Pradesh as before, such progress would have been impossible. But we changed that perception, ensuring that every individual feels the presence of law. Today, every citizen acknowledges the transformation in Uttar Pradesh. With 55% of the country's expressways now in Uttar Pradesh, strong infrastructure has been key to maintaining law and order and bringing about this change," he added. (ANI)

