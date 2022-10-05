Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], October 5 (ANI): Sixteen people have been rescued so far in the Pauri Garhwal bus accident, said Haridwar Superintendent of Police City Swatantra Kumar Singh.

Earlier on Tuesday, a bus carrying a wedding procession of 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge near Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Says It Needs More Fighter Aircraft Citing Increasing Number of Jets in Pakistan, Chinese Air Forces.

"A wedding procession had left in a bus from here, Laldhang; an accident occurred. Information is being taken from the family members. A rescue operation is still underway by Pauri Police and SDRF at the spot," said Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh.

"Around 40-42 people were on the bus, including women and children. We are in continuous touch with the Pauri police and villagers. So far, 15-16 people have been rescued and sent to the nearest hospital. No information on any deaths received yet," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Other IT Companies Put Onboarding on Indefinite Hold, Make Freshers Feel Uneasy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)