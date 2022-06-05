Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): The central government has sanctioned 36 sewage treatment infrastructure projects in Uttarakhand so far to rejuvenate River Ganga.

According to National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), through its flagship 'Namami Gange' project, the Centre is working on a mission mode in a multi-layered effort to ensure that every section of Ganga in the state receives clean water.

The key projects include intercepting major drains falling into the river and diverting them to sewage treatment plants (STP).

In Uttarakhand, as of the date, a total of 36 sewage infrastructure projects costing Rs 1,373 crore were sanctioned to create 195 MLD (millions of litre per day) STP capacities and to lay/rehabilitate a 184-km sewer network. Out of which 34 projects have been completed and the remaining 2 projects will be completed soon.

"We have now attained a very high quality of purification of water so there is no sewage going into the Uttarakhand sector and it is much beyond standards in Uttarakhand. We intend to keep the pristine river flow continuously as a part of 'aviraldhara'. And, the government of India has also been very sensitive to eco-sensitive zones in those areas. We as are committed to ensuring that pristine water flows in Uttarakhand and to a large extent we have achieved it also," said NMCG director G Asok Kumar.

The Chamoli district, which recorded a spike in untreated waste in the past few years now has a 1.12 MLD STP in Gopeshwar. It successfully intercepts and treats water before it meets the river. This plant is based on electric coagulation where 7 MLD is currently being treated.

"Sewage which was earlier flowing directly into the river is now being treated with the help of 1.12 MLD STP as Deendayal Park STP at Gopeshwar. This plant is based on electro-coagulation where with the help of anodine and cathodine process," said Uttarakhand Pey Jal Nigam Nodal Officer Jagdish Kanderi.

To prevent waste from falling into Ganga, six STPs have also been installed in Rudraprayag.

These STPs are based on an electro-coagulation system where with the help of anodyne and cathodyne processes, the wastewater is separated and later treated as fresh water.

Further, under the Namami Gange programme, NMCG has installed a 26 MLD STP in Rishikesh.

"Under the Namami Gange programme, this 26 MLD STP has been constructed. Along with this STP, three sewage pumping stations have also been developed and two old SPS are renovated. Two more STPs have been developed that is five MLD STP and seven MLD STP," said Uttarakhand Pey Jal Nigam Nodal Officer Dharmendra Prasad.

Kasawan Nallah, one of the biggest drains in Haridwar that used to contaminate the river severely, has been tapped entirely and diverted to 14 MLD STP in Sarai.

NMCG has also constructed several new ghats and crematoria to keep the holy river clean.

Shiv Ghat and Chandi Ghat in Haridwar and Nandprayag Sangam Ghat at the confluence of the Alaknanda and Nandakini have been developed.

To keep the ghats clean and lively, dustbins, solar lights, and drinking water facilities have been installed.

The NMCG with state authorities has also launched an extensive people's awareness campaign to keep the river pollution-free. (ANI)

