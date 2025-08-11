Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 11 (ANI): About 1,278 people have been rescued in operations in Uttarakhand's Dharali, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said on Monday.

Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI, "Following a disaster in Dharali, about 1,278 people, including those from other states, stranded at Gangotri Dham, were evacuated. The operation is now complete. Electricity and mobile networks have been restored.

He added that the Valley Bridge and road connectivity have been restored, and the district officials are monitoring the distribution of Rs 5 lakh assistance announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"The Valley Bridge has been restored, and road connectivity should be fully restored by evening. Essential supplies like food, warm clothing, and daily items have arrived for distribution. District officials monitor the situation as the distribution of Rs 5 lakh assistance, announced by the CM, begins," he said.

The Commissioner added, "A three-member committee appointed by the CM has arrived to assess relief and rehabilitation packages. They will submit an initial report in a week and a final report within a month."

He said that a list of 43 missing individuals has been released, which includes 13 locals, nine army personnel, 13 individuals from Bihar and six from Uttar Pradesh.

"A list of 43 individuals has been released, which includes 13 locals, nine army personnel, 13 from Bihar, and six from UP. The number of missing Nepali workers has dropped from 29 to 24 as five have been located, and additional information is being sought to further reduce the list. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available," he told ANI.

Earlier today, the construction of the Bailey Bridge at Limchigad was completed and is now open for public use, CM Dhami announced.

The relief materials for the flash-flood-affected Dharali are also being sent through this route.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand CM said, "The construction work of the Bailey Bridge at Limchigad has been completed, and the bridge has been opened for traffic. Now, through this bridge, not only are relief materials and machinery being sent forward quickly, but the movement of local people has also resumed smoothly. In this difficult time of disaster, our government is working with full commitment to normalise public life." (ANI)

