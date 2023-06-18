Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): After 23 days of communal unrest, Section 144 has been removed in Purola town of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand. Community-specific shops have started opening under police protection after the situation improved on Saturday.

Balekhan belonging to a minority community opened his shop on Saturday morning, other shops opened in the evening.

SDM Devanand Sharma said, "Shops have started opening and now there is an atmosphere of peace in the area. The district administration has also removed Section 144."

Here on May 26, shops were closed due to communal tensions over an alleged attempt to abduct a minor girl followed by a ruckus after a youth of a particular community tried to drive away a minor.

Meanwhile, a mahapanchayat that was called in Dehradun on June 18 was also cancelled after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured action, the police said. (ANI)

