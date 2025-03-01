Ballia (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Family members of a man from UP's Ballia are concerned about his fate, saying he may have been trapped in the avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district where rescue operations are still underway.

An avalanche hit a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp between Mana and Badrinath between 5.30 am and 6 am on Friday, burying 55 workers inside eight containers and a shed, according to the Army.

A labourer died and 49 have been pulled out alive from the snow that engulfed a BRO camp. Rescue efforts are ongoing for the other five workers.

Ram Sujan Singh from Rasra in Ballia is named in the official list of the 55 workers who were originally buried under snow. Further details about the workers were not available.

Ram Sujan Singh from Chilkhar village here had gone to Chamoli in January 2024 and works as a supervisor there, his son Raj Singh told PTI. Family members said they have not received any information about him so far.

Raj said they last spoke to Ram Sujan on Monday. "They do not have any information about how my father is."

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said he has no information on Ram Sujan.

According to officials in Uttarakhand, 11 of the rescued labourers have been brought to the Army hospital in Jyotirmath. Of them, one is critical, some have fractures and others have minor injuries.

Vitals of all of them except one are stable and necessary investigations are being done by specialist doctors at the hospital, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said.

