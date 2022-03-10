Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): Some BJP MLAs including Kailash Gahtori and Suresh Gadiya have expressed their willingness to give up their respective seats for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest as he suffered defeat in Khatima.

"Apart from Gahtori and Kapkot some other MLAs have also expressed their desire to leave their seats," State media in-charge Manvir Singh Chauhan told ANI.

He said that the party will take a decision on this soon.

Dhami was defeated in the Khatima Assembly seat in the state even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a comfortable majority in 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. He was defeated by Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.

Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent.

However, according to the Election Commission trends at 9:29 pm, the BJP has won 45 seats and is leading on 2 seats while Congress has won 17 seats and is leading on 2 seats.

Earlier today, Dhami expressed gratitude to the people for giving the party a 'two-third' majority and said that the BJP government would fulfil all the poll promises that the party made before the elections.

"We have promised Uniform Civil Code before the polls that our new government would implement it. We will form a high-level committee of the stakeholders after the swearing-in ceremony. The committee will prepare a draft which we will implement. Besides this, we will fulfil all other promises," he said. (ANI)

