New Delhi, March 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the BJP's impressive performance in assembly polls is a vindication of the party's "pro-poor and pro-active governance".

Addressing the party workers at the BJP headquarters here after the party's record-breaking performance in assembly polls in four states, PM Modi said his government has ensured that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the poor.

"The results strongly vindicate BJP's pro-poor and pro-active governance. Earlier, the people could not reach governments for basic amenities such as electricity, gas and water. Several announcements and schemes were made for the poor, but the benefits of such schemes never reached the poor who deserved and needed them seamlessly. BJP understands that good governance and delivery of such schemes is very important, and we work to ensure the same," he said.

Lauding the performance of the party in the states, the Prime Minister said that it is the first time in 37 years that a party has come to power for two consecutive terms in Uttar Pradesh.

He used cricket analogy to refer to the party's victories in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and said the party has "hit a boundary of victory".

"The hard work of the workers has enabled the party to hit a boundary of victory. UP has given numerous Prime Ministers to the country. But this is the first instance of a chief minister being elected for the second time after a full term in office. There is an increase in the vote share in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa where we were in the government," he said.

PM Modi also praised the party workers for their "hard work" during the election campaign and said that they have fulfilled their promise of beginning Holi celebrations on March 10.

"It is a day of energy and celebration for democracy. The way that the youth and women have voted for the BJP is a message in itself. The first time voters took part in voting and voted for the BJP. The BJP workers had promised me that Holi would begin from March 10 only. Our workers have fulfilled their promise by registering win," PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda were also present.

