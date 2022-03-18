Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 18 (ANI): Ahead of the formation of the new government in Uttarakhand, all the elected BJP MLAs of the state have been asked to reach Dehradun on March 20.

Giving information to ANI, state media in-charge, Manvir Chauhan said that all the MLAs have been asked to reach Dehradun on March 20. He further said that a legislature party meet could be held the same day.

The BJP retained power in Uttarakhand, winning 47 seats. Congress, which was banking on anti-incumbency against the state government, won 19 seats in the 70-member state Assembly.

The Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10. (ANI)

