Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash and Tourism Secretary Dilip Javalkar on Saturday carried out inspection of the reconstruction works in Kedarnath Dham.

They also inspected the Shankaracharya Samadhi, passage road from Divyashila to Samadhi, Mi 26 Helipad, Saraswati and Mandakini Ghat etc.

During the inspection, Chief Secretary Om Prakash instructed the construction companies to expedite the work and get quality work done. He said that the reconstruction work should be completed within the prescribed time limit.

The Chief Secretary directed the respective authority to complete the Shankaracharya Samadhi and the passagework here by December 31.

The construction of the 504 x 5 meter "Aastha Path" on the Saraswati river has been completed and steps have also been constructed for the ghat. Five viewpoints are to be made around the ghat out of which work for three viewpoints have been completed.

In this regard, the Chief Secretary instructed authority to construct the remaining 02 viewpoints by the end of September and complete the ghat beautification by October.

The Jindal Group was to construct 05 buildings of pilgrimage priests, out of which 02 buildings have been completed and handed over to the district administration. The Chief Secretary gave instructions to complete the remaining three buildings by 15 September, 30 September and 15 October respectively and hand over to the district administration.

District Magistrate (DM), Rudraprayag, Vandana was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

