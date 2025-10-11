Dehradun (Uttarakhnad) [India], October 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday attended the Girl Child Education Promotion Programme organised at Chief Sevak Sadan, located at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, on the occasion of International Girl Child Day.

The event was organised by the Department of Women Empowerment and Child Development, during which 326 meritorious girls were awarded smartphones. The Chief Minister also felicitated the top three girl toppers of the High School and Intermediate examinations at the district level, along with block-level toppers.

Extending his greetings on International Girl Child Day, the Chief Minister said that, this year too, daughters have demonstrated remarkable achievement in board examinations through their hard work, talent, and determination. He informed that 90% of students passed the High School examination, with girls achieving a success rate of over 93%. In the Intermediate examination, 83% of students passed, among whom the success rate for girls was over 86%.

The Chief Minister stated that the progress of society is driven by the power of women. If the women of a state move forward, no force can stop that state's development. Educated daughters shape the future of the coming generations. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has introduced several initiatives, such as 30% reservation for women in government jobs, the Mukhyamantri Nari Sashaktikaran Yojana, Mukhyamantri Mahalaxmi Yojana, Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojana, and Nanda Gaura Yojana. Through these schemes, daughters of the state are being selected for government services and becoming self-reliant through self-help groups, startups, and small industries.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several historic steps have been taken in the direction of women's empowerment. Schemes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and Balika Samriddhi Yojana are ensuring the education, safety, and prosperity of girls. Through initiatives such as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Ujjwala Yojana, and Lakhpati Didi Yojana, respect and recognition have been accorded to matri shakti (the power of motherhood).

The Chief Minister added that schemes like the construction of women's hostels, the free bicycle scheme, and the Girl Child Education Promotion Programme are motivating girls in the state to pursue education. Many daughters in the state aspire to secure government jobs, and to fulfil their dreams, the strictest anti-cheating law in the country has been implemented. As a result, over the last four years, more than 25,000 youth have successfully secured government employment in the state.

Women Empowerment and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya stated that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the state level, numerous efforts have been made towards women's empowerment. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign was launched to encourage the birth of daughters, promote their education, and advance women's empowerment--objectives on which rapid progress has been made. Following this campaign, there has also been an improvement in the gender ratio of daughters in the state. (ANI)

