Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government is working with full commitment toward the conservation of the Himalayas, and every individual must play their part in this vital mission.

Addressing the Himalayan Day program at the IRDT auditorium on Tuesday, CM Dhami extended his greetings on the occasion and said that the Himalayas are not just a cluster of snowy peaks and vast mountain ranges but the lifeline of the entire Indian subcontinent. The Himalayas serve not only as the steadfast guardian of India in the north but also as the source of rivers that sustain life across the country.

He emphasised that the towering peaks, expansive glaciers, rivers, and rich biodiversity of the Himalayas provide not only natural beauty but also play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance. The CM added that while the Himalayan rivers quench the thirst of millions, the rare medicinal herbs found here form the foundation of Ayurveda.

Highlighting the growing threats, CM Dhami said that climate change, unregulated development, and reckless exploitation of natural resources are disturbing the fragile balance of the Himalayas. Melting glaciers could lead to severe water crises and ecological imbalances in the future.

He further noted that rainfall intensity is rising in the Himalayan region, with unexpected cloudbursts and consequent landslides occurring more frequently, increasing both their frequency and impact. Uttarakhand itself has faced several devastating natural disasters recently. To address these challenges effectively, coordination among scientific institutions and experts is crucial, he said.

The Chief Minister recalled that last year the government directed the formation of a high-level committee, and this year, in November, the state will host the "World Disaster Management Conference" on climate change.

He stressed that protecting the Himalayas is not solely the government's responsibility but the duty of every citizen. Under the guidance and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is working with dedication toward Himalayan conservation. Initiatives such as a digital monitoring system, a glacier research centre, water source conservation campaigns, and public participation programs are being undertaken for long-term protection.

CM Dhami also mentioned that a "Digital Deposit Refund System" has been launched in the state for plastic waste management. This small initiative has already succeeded in reducing carbon emissions by 72 tons in the Himalayan region. He further emphasised the need to focus on environmental sustainability in the tourism sector, as uncontrolled and insensitive tourism is proving harmful to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Promoting "sustainable tourism" is essential to ensure development without damaging the environment.

The Chief Minister underlined the importance of involving local communities in conservation efforts. Their traditional knowledge, lifestyle, and practices teach us how to live in harmony with nature. He called for integrating their wisdom into environmental policies. Simple steps, such as saving water, planting trees, and minimising plastic use, can make a significant contribution to protecting the Himalayas. In this regard, the government has decided to observe "Himalaya Awareness Week" every year from September 2 to 9.

On the occasion, Padma Bhushan awardee Anil Prakash Joshi said that this year, the entire Himalayan region witnessed multiple disasters, making the monsoon season increasingly worrisome. He emphasised the urgent need to reassess strategies for safeguarding the Himalayan environment. (ANI)

