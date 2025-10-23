Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally reached out to a mother from Pauri Garhwal whose 12-year-old son is battling blood cancer, assuring her of all possible government assistance for his treatment.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke with Preeti Negi, a resident of Kotdwar (District Pauri Garhwal), over the phone and inquired about the health of her 12-year-old son.

"Preeti Negi had sent a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requesting assistance for the treatment of her son, who is suffering from blood cancer. Taking note of the letter, the Chief Minister personally contacted Negi and obtained detailed information about the child's treatment. The Chief Minister stated that the government stands with every needy person and will not let any helpless family feel alone. He assured that the state government will provide all possible assistance in Sushant's treatment," CMO posted on X.

The Chief Minister also directed the concerned officials to complete the necessary formalities and provide assistance for the child's treatment at the earliest, so that there is no hindrance in his treatment.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the disaster-affected residents of Majhada village in Dehradun's Sahastradhara. He also conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing reconstruction work in the affected areas.

On September 15, a calamity that struck Majhara and Karligad villages in Dehradun caused severe devastation. Three people were buried under debris in Dehradun's Sahastradhara area as a result of heavy rainfall that led to flooding in the area and caused severe damage to houses and properties across the State. (ANI)

