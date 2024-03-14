Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the state's folk festival, Phooldei, on Thursday at his official residence here with his family.

In the presence of CM Dhami, children dressed in colourful costumes at his residence started the festival by scattering flowers and rice at the threshold and singing the traditional song 'Phool Dei Chhama Dei, Jatuk Dela, Utuk Sai, Phool Dei Chhama Dei, Dedi Dwar Bhari Bhakar'.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman From Uzbekistan Found Murdered in Hotel Near BDA Bridge, Probe On.

"Celebrated folk festival Phuldei with family at government residence. Children dressed in colorful costumes started the festival by decorating the threshold with flowers and rice and singing the traditional song "Phooldei, Phouldei, Chamma Dei, Chamma Dei, Deli Dwar, Bhar Bhakar Yo Deli Saun, Barbarwa Namaskar," CM Dhami posted on X.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister wished the children a bright future.

Also Read | One Nation, One Election: Here’s What Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel Suggested for Simultaneous Polls to Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and Local Bodies.

The Chief Minister also extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the festival of Phool Dei and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state.

The Chief Minister said that folk festivals have special significance in people's lives.

Phool Dei is a folk festival of Uttarakhand. It is celebrated in the Garhwal and Kumaun regions of Uttarakhand in the flowering season in March-April. Celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, Phool Dei is a harvest festival and celebrates the spring season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)