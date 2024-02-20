Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet ministers have left for Ayodhya from Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun on Tuesday, February 19, 2024. Dhami, along with his ministers, also raised ‘Jai Siya Ram’ slogans at the airport. The chief minister and other ministers are set to visit the newly constructed Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s holy city, Ayodhya. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Slams Opposition Over Ram Temple Inauguration, Says 'People Refusing To Attend Never Wanted Ram Temple To Be Constructed' (Watch Video).

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Cabinet Ministers Leave For Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his cabinet ministers left for Ayodhya from Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/VMaTW5SXXc — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

#WATCH | "Jai Siya Ram" slogan being raised by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet ministers as they leave for Ayodhya from Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/GvDruffnVQ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

