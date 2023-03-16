Bhararisain, March 16: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday celebrated the festival of Phooldei with school children at the Chief Minister's residence in Bharadisain.

On this occasion girl students from Government Inter college Bharadisain met Chief Minister Dhami. CM wished them a brighter future.

Watch Video: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Celebrates Festival of Phooldei

आज भराड़ीसैंण स्थित मुख्यमंत्री आवास में बच्चों के साथ देवभूमि उत्तराखण्ड का लोक पर्व फूलदेई मनाया। इस अवसर पर बच्चों ने पारम्परिक गीतों का गायन करते हुए रंग-बिरंगे पुष्पों की वर्षा भी की। सभी बच्चों को आशीर्वाद देते हुए उनके उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना की। pic.twitter.com/6gnD29BRwo — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 16, 2023

Uttarakhand education minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat also joined the Phooldei celebration at the Chief Minister's residence.

