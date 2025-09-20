Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-affected Basukedar region in Rudraprayag district, covering the villages of Taljaman, Doongar, Badeth, Jola, Kamad, Uchhola, Chhainagad, Patuya, and others on Saturday, said a press statement from the CMO.

Following this, he chaired a meeting at the District Panchayat Auditorium in Rudraprayag to review the ongoing rescue and relief operations, availability of electricity, drinking water, medical and health facilities, the current status of motor roads, and arrangements for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Allegedly Stalked Woman Using Over 100 SIM Cards, Harassed on Social Media for 2 Years; Case Registered.

The Chief Minister said that during this monsoon season, the entire state has faced difficult circumstances and challenges due to natural calamities. He expressed deep sympathy for the affected people and praised the district administration for its prompt response during the disaster.

He added that the swift action of local administration and public representatives in reaching the affected areas to carry out relief and rescue operations has given people confidence.

Also Read | 'Truly Inspiring': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal on Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending full support to the state during this difficult time, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister was regularly monitoring the disaster situation in various regions of Uttarakhand.

Upon reaching Dehradun, the Prime Minister met the affected people and announced an immediate relief package of ₹1,200 crore. The Chief Minister directed officials to remain on alert mode until September 30 and to be fully prepared to deal with any disaster. He also issued specific instructions for the removal of encroachments from riverbanks and streams.

The Chief Minister highlighted that after the monsoon, there is likely to be a significant increase in the number of pilgrims visiting Shri Kedarnath Dham. In this context, it is essential to keep the travel arrangements well-organised. He stressed that ensuring the safety of pilgrims is the topmost priority and that efforts should be made on a war footing to make the pilgrimage smooth and hassle-free.

District Magistrate Rudraprayag, Prateek Jain, apprised the Chief Minister of the situation in the district during the monsoon period and the disaster that struck on August 28. He briefed about the evacuation of affected people to safer places, shelter arrangements at relief camps, distribution of food kits, refreshment kits, solar lights, blankets, tents, tarpaulins, torches, and provision of medical facilities and camps.

He also informed about the deployment of human resources for relief and rescue, use of helicopter services to transport pregnant women to hospitals, distribution of rations, livestock and private property damage, destruction of cowsheds and buildings, as well as damage to roads, drinking water schemes, electricity poles and transformers, agricultural land, and other assets.

The District Magistrate further presented details on the damages and repair work at critical points on district roads, including Jawadi Bypass, Sirobagad, Munkatia, and the Gaurikund Highway, along with damages on the Kedarnath pedestrian route. He also provided an update on the estimated number of pilgrims expected in the second phase of the Kedarnath Yatra, helicopter services, and related arrangements.

The MLAs of Rudraprayag and Kedarnath expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for his prompt action during the disaster. They also apprised him of the damages caused in their respective constituencies, issues related to road construction, and other local problems. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)