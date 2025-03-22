Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Friday, directed the officials to organise multipurpose camps on a large scale in all the district headquarters from March 22 to March 25 and at the assembly and block level from March 24 to March 30 on the occasion of completion of three years of the state government, said a press statement on Friday.

Along with providing health-related equipment to needy people, people should be given the benefit of various government schemes.

Also Read | JJP Leader Shot Dead in Panipat: Ravindra Minna Shot Dead in Haryana, 2 Others Injured.

The Chief Minister said that people doing commendable work in various fields should be included in these events. All programs should be made a program of the people. The success stories of those who have done commendable work in their field through government schemes should also be told to other people, read the press statement further.

These events should include those who have done good work in the state in environmental protection, water conservation, farming, horticulture, and other fields. Eminent people of society, people associated with social concerns, people of the state honoured at the national level, and experts in various subjects should also be included in these programs.

Also Read | SCTEVT Diploma Result 2025 for Winter Semester Released at sctevtodisha.nic.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard and Other Important Details.

CM instructed all the District Magistrates connected through virtual medium that in addition to making people aware of the various schemes being run by the government to stop migration from the hilly areas of the state, their regular benefits should also be given.

Along with promoting the home stay scheme, self-employment, and startups in the hilly areas, more rapid work should be done to promote the development of infrastructure, the one district two product scheme, cottages, and small industries.

Those who have contributed in stopping migration by doing good work under various schemes of the government should be encouraged. He said that along with the conservation and enhancement of natural water sources, more rapid work should be done in the districts towards water conservation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)